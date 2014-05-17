LHP Josh Edgin was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and arrived in New York in time to retire on batter in the game against the Yankees on Thursday. He was the third player since Monday to join the team from Las Vegas, along with RHPs Rafael Montero and Jacob deGrom, who allowed just one run in seven innings on Thursday against the Yankees in his Major League debut. Edgin retired all three batters he faced Friday and six of his eight pitches were strikes.

OF Juan Lagares is healthy but was not in the starting lineup again Friday for manager Terry Collins. “There is nothing I can do,” he said before Friday’s game. “Just wait for my opportunity to come. I do my work and my routine and be ready. You have to be ready.” He entered Friday with an average of .296 in 98 at bats but was 5-for-27 in his last eight games. He walked as a pinch-hitter in the ninth Friday.

RHP Bartolo Colon will get the start on Saturday against the Nationals. He has never pitched at Nationals Park and he may want to avoid Washington right fielder Jayson Werth, who is 3-for-3 in his career against Colon.

LHP Jonathan Niese got the start on Friday against the Nationals. He had gone 11 games in a row without allowing more than three runs but he got off to a rocky start in the first as Denard Span led off with a single and then Anthony Rendon reached on an error by third baseman David Wright. Jayson Werth then followed with a sharp single to left to score Span and Wilson Ramos followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. The Nationals scored three in the third and Niese was pulled after four innings -- his shortest outing of the year -- and was tagged with the loss as he allowed five runs, three earned. “He really did limit the damage” in the first inning, said manager Terry Collins.