CF Juan Lagares made the start on Saturday and had an RBI single in the first against Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez. Lagares entered the game with five hits in his last 27 at bats and had seen little playing time in the last week for manager Terry Collins. Then he hit a two-run home run in the third to give the Mets a 5-0 lead. “The kid works very hard to try to get better,” Collins said.

RHP Gonzalez Germen, who is on the 15-day disabled list because of a virus, pitched a scoreless inning for St. Lucie of the Florida State League on Friday at Lakeland. It was his first outing since he was put on the DL on May 6. He was 1-2, 3.93 in 29 games out of the bullpen for the Mets as a rookie last year.

1B Eric Campbell, who had a pinch double on Friday, made the start on Saturday in his fifth big league game. He had a two-run single in the first with the bases loaded against Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez to give the Mets a 2-0 lead, and he singled and scored in the third. Campbell is 5-for-11 in the big leagues with four RBIs.

RHP Bartolo Colon got the start on Saturday against the Nationals. He had never pitched at Nationals Park but he got the win, as he allowed two runs in eight innings, his longest outing of the year. Manager Terry Collins said it was the best he had seen Colon this year, he entered the game with an ERA of 5.84 this season.

3B David Wright might be pressing at the plate, especially with runners on base, according to manager Terry Collins. He was 1-for-4 Saturday and is batting .281.