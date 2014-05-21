C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) will not return from the seven-day disabled list when first eligible on Wednesday. d‘Arnaud, who suffered the concussion when he was hit in the head by the backswing of Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano on May 13, still feels symptoms when he exercises and has not yet been cleared to take the post-concussion test. d‘Arnaud is hitting .196 with three homers and eight RBIs.

CF Juan Lagares missed the Mets’ 9-4 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday after traveling back to his native Dominican Republic following a death in his family. The Mets expect Lagares to return Wednesday and played with a 24-man roster on Tuesday because placing Lagares on the bereavement list would cause him to miss a minimum of three days. Lagares is hitting .302 with two homers and 15 RBIs this season.

RHP Gonzalez Germen (virus) was taken off his rehab assignment after developing an abscess and will not come off the 15-day disabled list when first eligible on Wednesday. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that Germen’s flu-like symptoms remain. Germen, who threw a scoreless inning for Class A St. Lucie last Friday, has a 3.57 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 17 2/3 innings for the Mets. He has not pitched in the majors since May 5.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to build off an impressive major league debut when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. He was a hard-luck loser last Thursday against the Yankees, when he allowed just one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings in the Mets’ 1-0 loss. Despite taking the loss, deGrom shined in all facets of the game Thursday, when he retired 11 in a row between the third and seventh innings, started two double plays and even recorded the first hit of the season by a Mets pitcher. Prior to his promotion to the Mets on May 12, deGrom was 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA in seven starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.

LHP Pedro Feliciano is on the verge of signing a minor league contract with the Cardinals, according to a report in Tuesday’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Feliciano appeared in 407 games from 2006-10 with the New York Mets, earning the nickname “Perpetual Pedro,” before arm problems sidelined him for the length of a two-year deal with the Yankees. Feliciano pitched in 25 games last year for the Mets.

RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat) wants to pitch in a rehab game before returning to the rotation, according to Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, and thus will almost certainly remain on the disabled list beyond May 26, the first day he is eligible to return. Gee is scheduled to throw on flat ground on Wednesday for the first time since he was placed on the disabled list May 14, retroactive to May 11. He is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts.