C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) felt much better Wednesday, according to manager Terry Collins, and passed impact tests and physical challenges administered by the Mets. Collins said d‘Arnaud is scheduled to see a doctor Thursday to determine the next step in his rehab. D‘Arnaud was hit in the head by the backswing of Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano on May 13 and was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 15. He is hitting .196 this year with three homers and eight RBIs.

CF Juan Lagares returned to the Mets on Wednesday and went 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored as the Mets’ leadoff hitter in a 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. Lagares missed Tuesday’s game due to a death in the family in his native Dominican Republic. He is hitting .315 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 111 at-bats this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom took a hard-luck loss for the second time in as many big-league starts Wednesday, when he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings as the Mets fell to the Dodgers 4-3. DeGrom is the ninth pitcher since 1962 -- the year the Mets began play -- to open his career 0-2 despite throwing two quality starts (six innings with three earned runs or less). DeGrom, who has a 2.77 ERA through two starts, is scheduled to face Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to win for the first time this month when he takes the mound Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Niese took the loss in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed a season-high five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks over a season-low four innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals 5-2. It was just the second time in eight starts this season that Niese has not completed at least six innings. Niese is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three May starts. In four career starts against the Dodgers, Niese is 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Dodgers on April 23, 2013, when he allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings before departing with a bruised Achilles in the Mets’ 7-2 loss.

RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat) was scheduled to throw on flat ground Wednesday, his first throwing activity since he was placed on the disabled list on May 14 (retroactive to May 11). Gee is eligible to come off the disabled list next Monday but will require a rehab start before returning to the Mets. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts this year.