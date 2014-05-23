RHP Jenrry Mejia took a big step toward cementing his role as the Mets’ closer Thursday night, when he pitched in a second straight game and recorded his second save with a perfect ninth inning in the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Mejia, who opened the season in the rotation, had not thrown on back-to-back days since June 5-6, 2010. Manager Terry Collins said last week he couldn’t anoint Mejia as the closer until he successfully pitched on consecutive days. Mejia has thrown 5 1/3 shutout innings and struck out six while walking none in five relief appearances this year.

C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) took another step in his rehab Thursday, when he ran and threw on the field before swinging in the indoor cages prior to the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Manager Terry Collins said d‘Arnaud could take batting practice on the field Friday as long as he reports no problems with Thursday’s activities. D‘Arnaud was injured May 13, when he was hit in the head by the backswing of Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano. He was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 15.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win a second consecutive start for the first time as a member of the Mets on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Colon snapped a three-start winless streak in his most recent outing last Saturday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over a season-high eight innings as the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-2. It marked the sixth time in nine starts this year that Colon has allowed three runs or less, though his ERA is inflated by allowing 22 earned runs over 15 1/3 innings in his three other starts. Colon will be making just his second start against the Diamondbacks, who had not begun play when Colon made his major league debut in 1997. He faced them in 2006 while pitching for the Angels.

RF Curtis Granderson continued his May warmup Thursday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Granderson is hitting .310 with nine extra-base hits and 14 RBIs in May after hitting .136 with five extra-base hits and seven RBIs in 88 at-bats through April 30.

RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat) threw on flat ground Thursday and is scheduled to throw off a mound Friday for the first time since he went on the disabled list May 14 (retroactive to May 11). If he has no problems Friday, Gee may be cleared to make a rehab start on Sunday or Monday. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts this year.