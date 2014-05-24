RHP Zack Wheeler will look to snap a six-start winless streak when he pitches Saturday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks -- the last team he beat -- in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Wheeler took the loss in his most recent start on Sunday, when he allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks and five strikeouts over six innings as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 6-3. Wheeler earned his lone win of the season thus far on April 14, when he limited the Diamondbacks to two runs over 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 7-3 victory in Arizona. Since then, he is 0-2 with a 4.45 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 31/21 over 32 1/3 innings. The six-start winless stretch is by far the longest of Wheeler’s brief big league career. Wheeler is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.