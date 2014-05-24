FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 24, 2014 / 11:49 PM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to snap a six-start winless streak when he pitches Saturday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks -- the last team he beat -- in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Wheeler took the loss in his most recent start on Sunday, when he allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks and five strikeouts over six innings as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 6-3. Wheeler earned his lone win of the season thus far on April 14, when he limited the Diamondbacks to two runs over 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 7-3 victory in Arizona. Since then, he is 0-2 with a 4.45 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 31/21 over 32 1/3 innings. The six-start winless stretch is by far the longest of Wheeler’s brief big league career. Wheeler is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.