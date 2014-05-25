C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) was scheduled to block pitches in the dirt, take batting practice and run the bases Saturday afternoon before the Mets hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks. Manager Terry Collins said he was hopeful d‘Arnaud could soon begin a rehab assignment. D‘Arnaud has not played since he was hit in the head by a backswing on May 13.

RHP Vic Black will be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, when he will serve as the Mets’ 26th man for a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Black is 0-1 with seven saves and a 1.45 ERA in 17 games for Las Vegas. He has struck out 18 and walked 17 in 18 2/3 innings. Black went 3-0 with one save and a 3.46 ERA in 15 appearances for the Mets last season following his acquisition from Pittsburgh on Aug. 27.

RHP Rafael Montero will look for his first big league win when he takes the mound for his third start Sunday in the opener of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Montero lost his second straight start on Tuesday, when he gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 9-4 loss to the Dodgers. He will be facing the Diamondbacks for the first time.

RHP Gonzalez Germen (virus, abscess) remains without a timetable for his return. Manager Terry Collins said Saturday that Germen’s abscess has not healed and that he has yet to pitch from a mound since the Mets took him off a rehab assignment earlier this week. Germen has a 3.57 ERA in 13 appearances this season but has not pitched in the majors since May 5.

3B David Wright stayed hot Saturday, when he went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and finished a triple shy of the cycle in the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. Wright had a hit in each of his first three at-bats before he grounded out to second in the eighth inning. The three-hit game was the eighth of the season for Wright, second-most in the majors behind Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki. Wright has 33 hits in May and is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .448 (13-for-29) to raise his average from .282 to .307.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will make a one-time return to a familiar role on Sunday when he starts in the second game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. All but one of Matsuzaka’s 124 big league appearances before this season were as a starter, but he has pitched well as a reliever since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on April 16. In 14 appearances out of the bullpen, Matsuzaka is 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA and one save. He has walked 17 in 21 innings but has given up just nine hits while striking out 24. In his lone career appearance against the Diamondbacks, Matsuzaka took the loss on June 10, 2007, when he allowed two runs over six innings as the Boston Red Sox fell, 5-1.