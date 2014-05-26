C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) began a rehab assignment at Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, when he went 1-for-3 with the decisive two-run homer in a 3-1 win. Manager Terry Collins said d‘Arnaud, who hasn’t played since May 13, would be re-evaluated after playing again for Binghamton on Tuesday. D‘Arnaud is batting .196 with three homers and eight RBIs in 31 major league games this season.

C Anthony Recker collected a career-high four hits and scored the eventual winning run in the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday. Recker entered the game with just six hits in 35 at-bats this month. The four-hit effort raised Recker’s overall average from .194 to .242.

RHP Vic Black was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday morning, and he served as the Mets’ 26th man during Sunday’s doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He did not pitch in either game. Following the second game, he was optioned back to Las Vegas, where he is 0-1 with seven saves and a 1.45 ERA in 17 games.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to earn his first big league win when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. DeGrom pitched well in his first two starts but took two hard-luck losses. Last Wednesday, he gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings as the Mets fell to the Dodgers 4-3. DeGrom is only the ninth pitcher since 1962 (the year the Mets debuted) to start his career 0-2 despite making two consecutive quality starts. He will be facing the Pirates for the first time.

3B David Wright extended his hitting streak to nine games Sunday, when he went 2-for-3 in the first game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks before going 1-for-4 in the nightcap. Wright is hitting .444 (16-of-36) during the streak and has lifted his overall average from .282 to .311. He has 36 hits in May, the second-best total in the National League.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka fared well in his first start of the season Sunday. He earned the win after allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in the Mets’ 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Matsuzaka gave up both runs in the second inning before retiring 15 of the final 19 batters he faced. He also delivered an RBI single to bring home the Mets’ first run in the bottom of the second. Matsuzaka is 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA and one save in 15 appearances this season.

RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session on Sunday. It was the second setback in three days for Gee, who had to cancel plans to throw off a mound Friday. Gee, who was placed on the disabled retroactive to May 11, originally hoped to make a rehab start early this week, but his timetable has now been pushed back indefinitely. He is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts this season.