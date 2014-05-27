C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) went 0-for-4 Monday in his second rehab game for Double-A Binghamton. D‘Arnaud served as the designated hitter Monday, and he is scheduled to catch Tuesday. If he comes out of that with no complications, he might be activated Wednesday. He has been out since May 14.

RHP Noah Syndergaard was placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Las Vegas with what the Mets called a mild flexor pronator strain in his right elbow. He will be examined in New York this week by Mets doctors. Syndergaard, who began the season as one of the top 20 prospects in baseball, is 5-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings over 10 starts for Las Vegas.

RHP Vic Black was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday following the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Black takes the roster spot of RHP Jose Valverde, who was released in a corresponding move. Black spent Sunday with the Mets as their 26th man for a doubleheader but didn’t appear in either game and was optioned back to Las Vegas following the second game. He was 0-1 with seven saves and a 1.45 ERA in 17 games for Las Vegas.

OF Matt den Dekker was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday. He takes the roster spot of LF Eric Young Jr., who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Den Dekker -- who becomes the third Mets player whose last name begins with a lower case d -- was hitting .269 with four homers and 26 RBIs at Las Vegas. He batted .207 with one homer, six RBIs and four stolen bases in 27 games for the Mets last season.

RHP Jose Valverde was released by the Mets on Monday, minutes after was lit up for four runs in just two-thirds of an inning to take the defeat in New York’s 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The poor outing raised Valverde’s ERA to 5.66 in 21 appearances. Valverde became the Mets’ closer after RHP Bobby Parnell suffered a season-ending injury on Opening Day, and he converted his first two save chances before giving up eight runs (five earned) over a three-game stretch from April 12-19 that cost him the ninth-inning job.

LF Eric Young Jr. (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. Young said Monday he was battling discomfort in the hamstring and felt a pull while stealing second base Saturday night. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Tuesday. Young ranked entered Monday ranked third in the National League in stolen bases with 17 but had just three hits in his last 29 at-bats, a slump that cost him his starting job.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to win his second consecutive start when he takes the mound Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Niese earned his first win of May in his most recent outing, when he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings Thursday as the Mets beat the Dodgers 5-3. It was the ninth time in as many starts this year Niese has allowed three earned runs or fewer. However, his ERA rose from 1.82 to 2.70 over his last three starts, a stretch in which Niese gave up 11 runs (nine earned) over 17 innings. Niese is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA in four career starts against the Pirates. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Pirates on May 11, 2013, when he gave up a season-high eight earned runs over 4 1/3 innings as the Mets fell 11-2.