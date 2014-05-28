RHP Jenrry Mejia earned the first multi-inning save of his career Tuesday night, when he recorded the final six outs of the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mejia allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one but left a runner at third in the eighth and stranded two runners in the ninth. He has recorded four saves and allowed only an unearned run in 9 1/3 innings over 10 appearances since moving to the bullpen on May 12.

C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run for Double-A Binghamton before his third and likely final rehab game was suspended due to rain on Tuesday night. D‘Arnaud was scheduled to return to Queens after the game and general manager Sandy Alderson said d‘Arnaud will be activated Wednesday as long as he reports no issues from Tuesday night. D‘Arnaud was injured May 13 when he was hit in the head by the backswing from Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano.

RHP Noah Syndergaard got some good news Tuesday, when an MRI on his right elbow came back clean. Syndergaard, the Mets’ top prospect, was placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday (retroactive to May 22) with what the Mets called a “mild” flexor pronator strain. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said team doctors prescribed some shoulder stretching exercises for Syndergaard, who is 5-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings over 10 starts at Las Vegas.

RHP Vic Black made his 2014 debut a memorable one Tuesday, when he earned the win by throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings in New York’s 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Black, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after the Mets released RHP Jose Valverde following Monday’s 5-3 loss, took a 4 a.m. flight Tuesday morning from El Paso, Texas -- where Las Vegas was playing -- to join the Mets in New York. Black is 4-0 with a 3.14 ERA in 16 relief appearances for the Mets, who acquired him from Pittsburgh last Aug. 27.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win his second straight start Wednesday when he takes the mound against Pittsburgh at Citi Field. Colon’s start last Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks was rained out after four innings. On May 17, he earned the win after allowing two runs over eight innings as the Mets beat Washington 5-2. It was the first win of the month for Colon, who was 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA in his first three May starts. Colon is 3-1 with a 1.46 ERA in five career starts against the Pirates. It is the lowest ERA he’s recorded against any major league team. He beat the Pirates on July 8 while pitching for Oakland.