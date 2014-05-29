C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) rejoined the Mets on Wednesday and is expected to be activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list prior to the opening game of the Mets’ five-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. D‘Arnaud, who completed a three-game rehab stint with the Mets’ Double-A affiliate on Tuesday night, hasn’t played for the Mets since he was injured on May 13.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to snap a seven-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the first game of a rare five-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Wheeler, who will be pitching a day before his 24th birthday, took the loss in his most recent outing last Saturday, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-2. He is 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA since his lone win of the season on April 14. Wheeler is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies. He took the defeat the last time he opposed the Phillies last April 26, when Wheeler gave up two runs over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss.

RHP Jeurys Familia earned his first save of the season -- and recorded his first career hit -- Wednesday afternoon, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to close out the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Familia inherited a two-on, one-out jam with the Mets up 3-0 in the eighth but got Pirates 1B Ike Davis to hit into a double lay on his first pitch. The Mets added two runs in the ninth, when Familia batted for himself and singled up the middle in his second plate appearance as a big leaguer. Familia has allowed just three runs in 14 1/3 innings this season and is 1-2 overall with a 2.92 ERA in 24 games this season.

C Juan Centeno was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon following the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Centeno’s exit makes room for C Travis d‘Arnaud, who is expected to be activated off the 7-day disabled list prior to Thursday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Centeno started for the Mets on Wednesday and went 0-for-3. He hit .238 in 21 at-bats since being recalled from Las Vegas to replace d‘Arnaud on May 15.

OF Brandon Nimmo, the Mets’ top position player prospect, suffered a sprained left ankle while playing for Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday night. Nimmo, whom the Mets selected in the first round of the 2011 draft, is hitting .340 with four homers, 23 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 51 games at St. Lucie.

RHP Bartolo Colon had a memorable afternoon Wednesday, when he tossed 7 1/3 shutout innings and recorded the 2,000th strikeout of his career as he earned the win in the Mets’ 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Colon, who allowed five hits and one intentional walk, struck out nine and reached the milestone 2,000 mark by whiffing Pirates 1B Ike Davis in the sixth inning. Colon also threw 121 pitches, his most since a 128-pitch effort for the Angels in 2004. With the win, Colon improved his record to 4-5 and lowered his ERA to 4.73.

LF Eric Young (right hamstring) was scheduled to head to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida on Wednesday to begin rehabbing his injury. Young was placed on the disabled list Monday, retroactive to Sunday, after he was hurt stealing a base during Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Young entered Wednesday third in the National League with 17 stolen bases but had just three hits in his last 29 at-bats before he got hurt as his average dropped to .220.

RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) was scheduled to head to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida on Wednesday to begin rehabbing his injury. Gee was placed on the disabled list May 14, retroactive to May 11, and hoped to return when first eligible, but he acknowledged Tuesday night that he pushed himself too hard trying to come back. He planned to throw a bullpen session on Sunday but made just two throws on flat ground due to discomfort. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts this season.