RHP Jenrry Mejia earned his fifth save by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday against Philadelphia, retiring the heart of the Phillies order -- shortstop Jimmy Rollins, second baseman Chase Utley and first baseman Ryan Howard. Mejia is 4-1 with a 3.97 ERA to date, and has fanned 50 in 47 2/3 innings of work.

C Travis d‘Arnaud was activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list prior to the opening game of the Mets’ five-game series against the Phillies on Thursday night. D‘Arnaud hasn’t played for the Mets since he was injured on May 13.

RHP Zack Wheeler went 6 1/3 innings to beat Philadelphia on Thursday night, breaking a personal three-game losing streak. Wheeler (2-5) allowed one run on four hits while striking out nine. He did not walk a batter. He also contributed his first major league hit, a fifth-inning single off Philadelphia starter David Buchanan. Wheeler was 0-for-24 before that.

RHP Rafael Montero, Friday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision against Arizona in his last start, despite pitching six innings and allowing one run on two hits. He struck out 10 and walked three. He has never faced Philadelphia.

LF Chris Young went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday against the Phillies. It was the fourth homer of the year for the .205-hitting Young, who has driven in 29 runs.

2B Daniel Murphy went 0-for-5 Thursday against the Phillies and saw his hitting streak halted at six games. Murphy is hitting .307 this season.