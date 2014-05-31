RHP Rafael Montero, making his fifth major league start, lasted just 3 2/3 innings Friday night against Philadelphia, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits en route to a no-decision. He didn’t strike anyone out, and he walked two.

RHP Jacob deGrom, Saturday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision against Pittsburgh in his last start, going 6 2/3 scoreless innings and allowing five hits. He struck out four and walked five. He has never faced Philadelphia

RF Bobby Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs Friday night against the Phillies, his former club. Abreu, hitting .304 in 28 games this season, also stole a base, the 400th steal of his career. He is one of five active major leaguers with 400 steals, joining Ichiro Suzuki (475), Carl Crawford (456), Jose Reyes (436) and Jimmy Rollins (432).

LF Curtis Granderson went 0-for-3 Friday against Philadelphia and is now hitless in his last 19 at-bats. Granderson is hitting .199 this season, with six homers and 23 RBIs.

2B Daniel Murphy went 0-for-4 Friday against the Phillies, and is hitless in his last 10 at-bats. Murphy is hitting .301 this season.