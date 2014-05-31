FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 1, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Rafael Montero, making his fifth major league start, lasted just 3 2/3 innings Friday night against Philadelphia, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits en route to a no-decision. He didn’t strike anyone out, and he walked two.

RHP Jacob deGrom, Saturday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision against Pittsburgh in his last start, going 6 2/3 scoreless innings and allowing five hits. He struck out four and walked five. He has never faced Philadelphia

RF Bobby Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs Friday night against the Phillies, his former club. Abreu, hitting .304 in 28 games this season, also stole a base, the 400th steal of his career. He is one of five active major leaguers with 400 steals, joining Ichiro Suzuki (475), Carl Crawford (456), Jose Reyes (436) and Jimmy Rollins (432).

LF Curtis Granderson went 0-for-3 Friday against Philadelphia and is now hitless in his last 19 at-bats. Granderson is hitting .199 this season, with six homers and 23 RBIs.

2B Daniel Murphy went 0-for-4 Friday against the Phillies, and is hitless in his last 10 at-bats. Murphy is hitting .301 this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.