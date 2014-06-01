FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
June 1, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jacob deGrom has gone at least six innings and allowed no more than three runs in each of his four starts. DeGrom finished Saturday allowing three runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings in his second no-decision of the year.

3B David Wright ended the month with 40 hits, second most in the National League behind the Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig. On Saturday, Wright went 1-for-6 with three strikeouts.

RHP Buddy Carlyle’s contract will be purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas of the Pacific Coast League. Carlyle was 1-1 with one save and a 1.33 ERA in 17 games for the 51s. He will wear No. 44 with the Mets and a corresponding roster move will be made.

LHP Jonathon Niese picked up a no-decision in his last start, a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 27. Niese threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and two runs, both earned. In 17 career starts against the Phillies, Niese is 7-6 with a 3.08 ERA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.