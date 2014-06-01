RHP Jacob deGrom has gone at least six innings and allowed no more than three runs in each of his four starts. DeGrom finished Saturday allowing three runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings in his second no-decision of the year.

3B David Wright ended the month with 40 hits, second most in the National League behind the Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig. On Saturday, Wright went 1-for-6 with three strikeouts.

RHP Buddy Carlyle’s contract will be purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas of the Pacific Coast League. Carlyle was 1-1 with one save and a 1.33 ERA in 17 games for the 51s. He will wear No. 44 with the Mets and a corresponding roster move will be made.

LHP Jonathon Niese picked up a no-decision in his last start, a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 27. Niese threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and two runs, both earned. In 17 career starts against the Phillies, Niese is 7-6 with a 3.08 ERA.