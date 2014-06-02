1B Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer on Sunday and now has four game-winning RBIs this season, tied for most on the Mets this season with 3B David Wright.

RHP Bartolo Colon, the Mets’ starting pitcher Monday, recorded his 2,000th strikeout in his last start, a 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched 7 1/3 innings while striking out nine batters and walking one. Against the Phillies all-time, Colon is 2-3 with a 4.65 ERA.

3B David Wright led the majors with a .453 batting average against lefties heading into Sunday’s game. Against Cole Hamels on Sunday, Wright went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run.

LHP Jonathon Niese has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 14 straight starts, tied for the third-longest streak in the majors. On Sunday, Niese allowed two earned runs and struck out six batters in eight innings.