SS Wilmer Flores went 2-for-5 with his first career grand slam and a career-high six RBIs in Monday’s victory over the Phillies. Before Monday, Flores, a second-year player, had not homered in 14 games this season, and he had one RBI in his last 16 games, dating back to his rookie year. He raised his average from .222 to .240 with his big night.

RHP Zach Wheeler, Tuesday’s starter, beat the Phillies 4-1 last Thursday, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing one run on four hits, while striking out nine and not walking a batter. It was the third time in his career he went at least six innings, allowed one run or fewer and struck out at least nine without walking a batter. He has never faced the Cubs.

CF Matt den Dekker, shipped to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, was recalled Monday when OF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Den Dekker started against Philadelphia and went 1-for-5, while also making two sparkling defensive plays. He robbed Ryan Howard of a home run with a leaping grab at the fence in the second inning, then threw Reid Brignac out at the plate in the third, after a single by Ben Revere.

RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Monday. He threw a scoreless, hitless inning, walking one and striking out two.

RHP Bartolo Colon went seven innings against Philadelphia on Monday night to win his third straight start. While Colon (5-5) saw his scoreless-inning streak end at 16 1/3, he allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked three.

3B David Wright went 2-for-4 Monday and drove in two runs against Philadelphia. Wright, hitting .296 with four homers and 32 RBIs this season, has 64 RBIs in 88 career games in Citizens Bank Park, the most by a visiting player in the history of the stadium.