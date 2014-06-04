CF Matt den Dekker finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base during the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Cubs Tuesday. Den Dekker, who was called up when Eric Young Jr. went on the disabled list, was robbed of another hit on a sharp liner to short in the sixth inning.

RF Curtis Granderson had the Mets’ lone RBI during a 3-for-3 evening during a game in which the Mets stranded 10 runners, including nine in the first five innings, in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Granderson, who stole a base and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, raised his average to .212.

3B David Wright was 0-2 with a pair of walks, but his biggest regret about Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Cubs came in the field on a grounder Wright bobbled in the ninth. Instead of getting at least the lead runner, Anthony Rizzo, and maybe a double play, Wright was forced to settle for the out at first. Rizzo scored two batters later. Said Wright: “I‘m not sure if we get both outs. But we definitely get the out at second. I wish I would have caught it cleanly.”

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (2-0, 2.54 ERA) will make his first start since May 25 on Wednesday against the Cubs. Manager Terry Collins has used Matsuzaka in practically every possible way this season. He’s made one previous start and is 1-for-2 in save opportunities. Most recently, he made two appearances during New York’s five-game series at Philadelphia, giving up one run in 2 1/3 innings.