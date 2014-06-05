SS Wilmer Flores sat out Wednesday’s game as he rotates with Ruben Tejada. But there’s been plenty to like about his performance in 16 games since a May 9 call-up. “He hasn’t disappointed,” manager Terry Collins said. “A lot of people through the scouts and people you know throughout baseball say they didn’t think he could play short. Well, he’s proved a lot of people that he can play short. ... He catches what he gets to and he’s an accurate thrower. I thought he’s played very well there.” Flores had just one error in 108 2/3 innings at shortstop.

OF Andrew Brown joined the Mets in Chicago on Wednesday in anticipation of a Thursday activation. He played 10 games with the Mets to start the season and hit .185 before being optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he hit .359 in 36 games. Brown also had 13 home runs, 31 RBIs and 12 doubles.

RHP Jacob deGrom (0-2, 2.42 ERA) faces the Cubs for the first time on Thursday. He had no decision in the Mets’ 14-inning 5-4 victory over the Phillies on May 31. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out a career-high 11. DeGrom was the fifth pitcher in Mets history with a quality start in each of his first four games. Dillon Gee was the most recent in 2010.

RHP Buddy Carlyle was designated for assignment to make room for OF Andrew Brown. Carlyle picked up his first major league win in six years last weekend in Philadelphia, and he gave up a hit and a walk while striking out three in 1 1/3 innings Wednesday in Chicago.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka had no decision after allowing four earned runs, walking five and striking out four in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Cubs. “I didn’t have the best stuff today and I ended up being too careful with all my pitches, which led to a lot of balls,” said Matsuzaka, who likely will remain in the rotation as long as Dillon Gee remains on the disabled list.