RHP Matt Harvey’s hopes of pitching for the Mets this season all but ended when the Mets indefinitely pushed back his first mound throwing session, which was scheduled for this week. The Mets said Harvey, who underwent Tommy John surgery last Oct. 22, has not experienced a setback but that they just wanted to slow his rehab a bit. Harvey has expressed his desire to pitch in the majors this season, but general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday Harvey would not pitch before the 11-month anniversary of his operation, which arrives with six games left in the season.

LHP Scott Rice was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday night following the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He is expected to be replaced on the roster by RHP Gonzalez Germen, who will be coming off the disabled list Wednesday. Rice established himself as the Mets’ top left-handed reliever last year, when he made 69 appearances as a 31-year-old rookie, but he allowed 15 hits and 12 walks while compiling a 5.93 ERA over 32 appearances this year and was recently supplanted by LHP Josh Edgin as the lead southpaw in the bullpen.

RHP Jeremy Hefner threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery. Hefner, who had the operation last Aug. 28, threw 15 pitches. He is scheduled to throw 20 pitches off a mound on Saturday. Hefner went 4-8 with a 4.34 ERA in 24 games (23 starts) for the Mets last season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will once again look for his first big league win when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. He is 0-2 in five starts despite a 3.19 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. He has been victimized by both a lack of offensive support -- the Mets have scored just 10 runs while he has been on the mound -- as well as the Mets’ bullpen, which has blown two leads for him. deGrom had his worst start for the Mets in his most recent outing last Thursday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing a career-high four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over a career-low five-innings in the Mets’ 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs. deGrom will be making his first career appearance against the Brewers.

C Taylor Teagarden once again made a memorable first impression on a new club Tuesday night, when he hit a sixth-inning grand slam to lift the Mets to a 6-2 win over the Brewers. The Mets are the third major league team for Teagarden, who was making his first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday. And it is the third time his first hit with a new team has been a homer. He also went deep for his first hit with Texas in 2008 and Baltimore in 2012. Teagarden, who finished 1-for-4, is expected to split time at catcher with Anthony Recker while Opening Day starter Travis d‘Arnaud regains his confidence at Triple-A.

OF Eric Young (hamstring) is running, albeit not at full speed, at the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida. He has also been hitting in extended spring training games, though those are scheduled to end shortly. Young was placed on the disabled list May 26 (retroactive to May 25).