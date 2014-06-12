RHP Noah Syndergaard, the Mets’ top prospect, was placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Las Vegas with a sprained left shoulder. Syndergaard was hurt June 5 as he covered home plate on a wild pitch. The Mets said Syndergaard’s recovery hadn’t slowed and that Las Vegas needed an extra spot on its active roster. Syndergaard is 5-3 with a 4.47 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings in 11 starts at Las Vegas.

RHP Gonzalez Germen was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday prior to the Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Brewers. The Mets made room for Germen by optioning LHP Scott Rice to Triple-A Las Vegas following Tuesday’s game. Germen hasn’t pitched since May 5 due to a virus and an abscess that he developed while recovering from the virus. He made six rehab appearances at Class A St. Lucie and struck out eight over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Germen has a 3.57 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings through 13 games for the Mets this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to win for just the second time since April when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Niese is 1-1 in his last seven starts despite a solid 3.02 ERA. He hasn’t factored into the decision in any of his last three starts, including last Friday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over seven innings in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Niese is 2-0 with a 5.68 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers. He didn’t factor into the decision in the 2013 season finale last Sept. 29, when he gave up two runs over six innings in the Mets’ 3-2 win at Citi Field.

RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat) is scheduled to throw off a mound this weekend. It will be the first time on a mound for Gee since he went on the disabled list retroactive to May 11. While Gee likely will need several mound sessions before beginning a rehab assignment, the Mets hope he will be able to return to the big league rotation after just one minor league start. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts this season.