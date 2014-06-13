RHP Jenrry Mejia (back) left the game in the 11th inning of the Mets’ 5-1, 13-inning loss to the Brewers on Thursday night. Mejia threw a perfect 10th inning and was warming up for the 11th when he had to leave the mound. Mejia said afterward he felt stiffness while throwing in the bullpen but that he hoped to feel better on Friday. He is 4-3 with a 4.53 ERA and a team-high six saves this season.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to continue his recent strong pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Colon is 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA in his last four starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 5.84 to 4.31. He didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent outing last Saturday, when he gave up three runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Colon is 1-2 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts against the Padres, who are one of just three teams he’s faced less than four times in his 18-year career. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Padres on June 17, 2012, when Colon, pitching for the Oakland Athletics, allowed one run in two innings before leaving with an oblique injury as the Athletics fell 2-1.

OF Curtis Granderson (calf) didn’t start the Mets’ 5-1, 13-inning loss to the Brewers Thursday night. Granderson drew an intentional walk as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning and was immediately pinch-run for by RHP Zach Wheeler. Granderson said he didn’t think the ailment was serious and that he hoped to be back in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres. Granderson is batting .224 with eight homers and 30 RBIs this season.

OF Eric Young (right hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment Thursday, when he went 1-for-4 with two runs scored for Class A St. Lucie. Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game that Young would join Double-A Binghamton on Friday night. Young, who hasn’t played since May 24, is hitting .220 with 17 stolen bases in 42 games this year.

RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) was scheduled to throw from 120 feet Thursday and remains on schedule to throw off a mound this weekend. Gee has not thrown off a mound since he was placed on the disabled list May 14, four days after his most recent start. Mets manager Terry Collins said he hoped Gee could pitch in a rehab game next week. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA.