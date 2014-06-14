RHP Jenrry Mejia (back) was unavailable to pitch for the Mets in their 6-2 win over the Padres on Friday, one night after he had to leave with a stiff back in the 11th inning of the Mets’ 5-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Manager Terry Collins said Mejia was still feeling stiff before the game and underwent an MRI, which came back negative. He was prescribed medication.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to bounce back from the shortest start of his major league career when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Wheeler took the loss in his most recent appearance last Sunday, when he gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 3 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the San Francisco Giants, 6-4. It was only the second time in 30 career starts Wheeler has failed to pitch more than four innings. Wheeler didn’t factor into the decision in his lone previous appearance against the Padres last Aug. 15, when he allowed one run and struck out a career-high 12 over six innings in the Mets’ 4-1 victory.

OF Curtis Granderson (calf) did not play Friday night in the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Padres. Granderson is considered day-to-day. He also didn’t start Thursday, when he drew an intentional walk as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning of a 5-1 loss to Milwaukee. Granderson is hitting .224 with eight homers and 30 RBIs this season.

OF Eric Young (right hamstring strain) was scheduled to move his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on Friday, but rain forced the postponement of Binghamton’s game against Erie. Before the rainout, Mets manager Terry Collins said Young would play with Binghamton through the weekend before coming off the disabled list on Monday, when the Mets visit St. Louis. Young went 1-for-4 with two runs scored in his first rehab game for Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday. He is batting .220 with 17 stolen bases in 42 games this year.

RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) said he would throw off a mound Monday. The Mets initially hoped Gee would step on a mound this weekend. Gee’s next mound session will be his first since he was placed on the disabled list May 14, four days after his most recent start. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA this season.