RHP Jenrry Mejia (back) was unavailable for a second straight game Saturday, when the Mets lost to the Padres, 5-0. Mejia left because of back stiffness in the 11th inning of a 5-1 loss on Thursday night and underwent an MRI exam Friday, which was negative. He is 4-3 with a 4.53 ERA and six saves in 22 games (seven starts) this season.

OF Curtis Granderson (calf) did not start Saturday but pinch-hit in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 5-0 loss to the Padres. Granderson has been out of the lineup in each of the Mets’ last three games, although he also pinch-hit on Thursday night. He is considered day-to-day. Granderson is hitting .223 with eight home runs and 30 RBI this season.

OF Eric Young (right hamstring strain) started in left field and batted leadoff for Double-A Binghamton in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday night. The Mets hope Young will be activated in time for Monday’s series opener in St. Louis. Young is hitting .220 with 17 stolen bases in 42 games this year.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will try to continue his solid work as a member of the Mets’ rotation on Sunday, when he takes the mound in the finale of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field.