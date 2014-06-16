RHP Jenrry Mejia began Sunday as a possible candidate for the disabled list but ended it by throwing two perfect innings to earn the save in the Mets’ 3-1 win over the Padres. Mejia hadn’t pitched since exiting Thursday’s game against the Brewers with a stiff back. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday morning that if Mejia was unavailable Sunday, the Mets might have to put him on the disabled list in order to add another pitcher. But Mejia said he felt fine after playing catch before the game and needed just 18 pitches to retire all six batters he faced. Mejia is 4-3 with seven saves and a 4.53 ERA in 23 games this year.

CF Juan Lagares (right intercostal muscle strain) remains at least several days away from playing in a rehab game. Mets manager Terry Collins said Sunday that Lagares is running and throwing but is not yet ready to hit in a minor league game. Lagares was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 2. He is hitting .295 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 42 games this year.

RHP Jacob deGrom will once again take the mound in search of his first big league win when he starts for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The rookie remains winless through six starts despite recording a 3.44 ERA and authoring four quality starts. He took the loss in his most recent outing Wednesday, when deGrom gave up three runs on a career-high nine hits while walking one and striking out four as the Mets fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1. In his last two starts, deGrom has given up seven runs over 10 2/3 innings as his overall ERA has risen from 2.42 to 3.44. This will be deGrom’s first appearance against the Cardinals.

LHP Blake Taylor was acquired by the New York Mets from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who received him as the player to be named later for an earlier trade that sent 1B Ike Davis to Pittsburgh. The 19-year-old Taylor was the Pirates second-round pick in 2013. He is 0-2 with a 2.57 ERA in eight games for the Pirates’ affiliate in the Gulf Coast League.

OF Curtis Granderson returned to the Mets’ lineup in a big way Sunday, when he batted leadoff for the first time with the Mets and hit a leadoff homer to spark a 3-1 win over the Padres. It was the 25th career leadoff homer for Granderson but his first since Sept. 27, 2009, when he was playing for the Detroit Tigers. Granderson didn’t start the Mets’ previous three games due to a sore calf, though he did make two pinch-hitting appearances in that span. He leads the Mets with nine homers this year and is batting .229 with 31 RBIs.

3B David Wright’s mammoth slump continued Sunday, when he went 0-for-3 with a walk in the Mets’ 3-1 win over the Padres. Wright left four runners on base by striking out to end the second and flying out to right to end a bases-loaded threat in the sixth. Since June 3, Wright is 2-for-39, a drought that has dropped his overall average from .296 to .262. He has hit below .283 just once as a big leaguer -- in 2011, when he hit .254 and was limited to 102 games by a stress fracture in his back.

OF Eric Young (right hamstring strain) was scheduled Sunday to play in his third rehab game for Double-A Binghamton and his fourth overall. Manager Terry Collins remains hopeful that Young -- who went 0-for-6 with a run scored and a stolen base in a doubleheader for Binghamton on Saturday -- can return to the active roster Monday, when the Mets begin a three-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Young is hitting .220 with 17 stolen bases in 42 games this year.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (upset stomach) left his start Sunday after just one inning. Matsuzaka, who vomited multiple times before taking the mound, was visited by manager Terry Collins and a trainer after walking two of the first three batters he faced. He remained in the game but walked off the field in obvious discomfort after recording the final out of the first. Matsuzaka said he began to feel ill after eating breakfast, but that he didn’t think it was food poisoning because he ate the same food as his teammates. Matsuzaka felt well enough to be in the locker room after three relievers combined on a four-hitter in the Mets’ 3-1 win and said he hoped he could pitch in relief on Monday in order to help ease a taxed bullpen. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA in 20 games this year, including four starts.