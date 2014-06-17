OF Andrew Brown was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for OF Eric Young Jr., who came off the disabled list. Brown batted .182 with two homers and seven RBIs in 44 at-bats, fanning 15 times. He was also just 1-for-8 as a pinch hitter, which helped make him expendable on the big league roster for now.

RHP Jacob deGrom simply didn’t have much on the ball Monday night, giving up 12 hits and six runs over 4 1/3 innings. DeGrom (0-4) got only six swings and misses out of 91 pitches, an indicator that his pitches simply didn’t possess the required movement to retire St. Louis hitters. His ERA rose by nearly a run to 4.39.

CF Curtis Granderson’s sacrifice fly in the third inning gave him nine RBIs for the month and consecutive RBIs in a game for the 10th time this year. Granderson also drew a fifth-inning walk, giving him 27 since May 1, fourth most in the National League during that span.

OF Eric Young Jr. (right hamstring) was activated off the 15-day disabled list Monday and started in left field, going 1-for-4 while batting in the ninth spot. Young was disabled May 25 after scoring 28 runs in his first 42 games, a pace that would equal 108 runs for a 162-game season. However, he is batting just .221 with a homer and seven RBIs, striking out once every 3.9 at-bats.

LHP Jon Niese has owned St. Louis, his opponent Tuesday night. Niese is 4-1 with a 1.87 ERA in six career starts against the Cardinals, including a 3-2 win April 23 at Citi Field in which he allowed just one run over 6 2/3 innings. Niese is coming off a strong outing Thursday night against Milwaukee, when he fanned a season-high eight over 7 2/3 innings and allowed only one run.