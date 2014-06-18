1B Lucas Duda doubled and homered, giving him a rather loud five-game hitting streak. Duda is 8-for-19 in that span with six doubles and the one homer, good for an .895 slugging percentage. He has 33 RBIs, second only to 3B David Wright’s 34 on the team.

C Anthony Recker doubled in the ninth, his first two-bagger since May 25, when he went 4-for-4 against Arizona. Recker is hitting just .202 as he and Taylor Teagarden split time with Travis d‘Arnaud trying to find his stroke at Triple-A Las Vegas.

RHP Bartolo Colon will be looking for his second win of the season against St. Louis in Wednesday’s series finale. Colon allowed just four hits and a run in a 4-1 victory April 24, fanning eight with no walks. He is coming off a 6-2 win over San Diego on Friday night. Colon has pitched well this year, aside from an early April beating at the Los Angeles Angels that is keeping his ERA above 4.00.

3B David Wright homered for the first time since May 28, a span of 71 at-bats, when he took Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha deep in the fourth to tie the game at 1. Wright added a double to start the sixth and finished the night 2-for-4. It was the first time he doubled and homered in the same game since May 24 against Arizona.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, who left his Sunday start against the Padres after one inning due to an illness, returned to action in a relief appearance Tuesday. He pitched one scoreless innings in the Mets’ loss to the Cardinals.

LHP Jon Niese extended his major-league-best string of starts with three earned runs or fewer allowed to 18, but that was about all which went right for him Tuesday night at St. Louis. Niese gave up eight hits and five runs (three earned) while taking the loss. He rolled through four innings but made mistakes in two-out situations and gave up four runs with two outs in his last two innings, costing him the game.