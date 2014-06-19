RHP Zack Wheeler gets the start Thursday night when New York opens a four-game series in Miami. Wheeler has been outstanding against the Marlins, allowing only three earned runs in 19 innings over three starts. He’s coming off a 5-0 loss Saturday to San Diego, allowing six hits and four runs in five innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Nieuwenhuis hit .222 in nine games with the Mets earlier this season, but he has 10 home runs with Las Vegas and is hitting .314 with two homers, one triple, four doubles and five RBIs over his last eight games.

CF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. He hit .156 for the Mets in 45 at-bats. Since Eric Young returned, den Dekker had not gotten much playing time, so he will now get a chance to play every day.

RHP Bartolo Colon carried New York to a win Wednesday in steamy St. Louis. Throwing 64 of his 86 pitches for strikes and working in enough offspeed stuff to complement his fastball, Colon allowed just four hits and a run in eight innings, with no walks and one strikeout. He’s 4-0 in his career against the Cardinals and is 5-0 with a 1.66 ERA over his last six starts.

RF Curtis Granderson tied his career high with three walks, all against Lance Lynn. It was the ninth time in his career that Granderson drew three walks in a game. His last plate appearance resulted in a lineout to right in the eighth. Granderson was caught stealing in the second for just the second time this year.

LHP Dana Eveland nabbed his first save in nine years, getting a groundout from Matt Adams for the last out. Manager Terry Collins pulled closer Jenrry Mejia for Eveland, wanting Adams to have to hit off a lefty in a game-winning spot. Eveland has allowed just one run in 8 1/3 innings with the Mets.

OF Eric Young Jr. stroked a pair of RBI doubles to give the Mets the necessary offense. Young has a six-game hitting streak against St. Louis pitching, but he won’t see it again this year unless he’s traded somewhere in the next six weeks. It was just the second multi-double game of Young’s career.