RHP Zack Wheeler (3-7) pitched the first shutout of his two-year major-league career on Thursday against the Marlins. He was throwing 96 mph in the ninth inning. He threw 111 pitches, which was fine with manager Terry Collins, who said he was going to run him out there for the ninth inning no matter what. Wheeler allowed just three hits -- all singles -- and one walk and was helped by three double plays. No base-runner got past first base in a dominating effort in which he lowered his ERA to 3.93.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. He hit .222 with one homer in nine games with the Mets previously this season.

OF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. He hit .156 with no homers in 17 games for the Mets this season.

CF Juan Lagares (intercostal strain), on the DL since June 2, is expected to play rehab games by next week. Lagares is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. When he returns, veteran OF Chris Young likely becomes the team’s fourth outfielder.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka starts against the Marlins on Friday. In four previous starts against the Marlins, he is 1-0 with a 4.61 ERA. His most recent start was Sunday, when he was pulled after one scoreless inning due to illness.

RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat), on the disabled list since May 11, is set to pitch his first minor-league rehab game on Tuesday. Gee was off to a great start this season -- 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA. When he returns, he will likely push veteran RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka back to the bullpen.