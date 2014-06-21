C Travis d‘Arnaud, who hit just .183 in 128 at-bats with the Mets this year, has gone back to Triple-A Las Vegas and played like the top prospect he was before this year’s failings. He is hitting .432 with six homers and 15 RBIs in 11 games at Vegas and is expected to return to the Mets on Tuesday against Oakland.

RHP Zack Wheeler had never pitched longer than seven innings in his two-year big-league career. But that was before the much-hyped 24-year-old showed what he was capable of on Thursday with a three-hit shutout in which no base-runner got past first base. He was the first Met to throw a shutout since Jon Niese did it last year on Aug. 27. Wheeler is also the youngest Mets pitcher to throw a 1-0 shutout since Dwight Gooden in 1985.

CF Juan Lagares (intercostal strain), on the DL since June 2, was sent on a rehab assignment to the Gulf Coast League Mets on June 20.

RHP Jacob deGrom will make his eighth start of his season -- and his big-league career -- on Saturday at Miami. He is still seeking his first win (0-4) but has pitched better than his record, sporting a decent 4.39 ERA. The Mets are still trying to figure out what they have in deGrom, a ninth-round pick out of Stetson in 2010. If he doesn’t get appreciably better, he maybe sticks around next season as a long reliever/spot starter. He’s had four quality starts so far, and two of those were really, really good -- holding the Yankees to one run on four hits in seven innings and keeping the Pirates scoreless through 6 2/3 innings. But those were two of his first three starts, and he has not been as good lately. The worry for the Mets is that the league has adjusted to him. On the positive side, deGrom was consistently good in the minors, posting a career record of 21-11 with a 3.62 ERA, including 21 starts at a hitters’ park in Triple-A Las Vegas.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka pitched well on Friday in his start at Miami. He allowed just one run in 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and one walk. He gave up a leadoff triple to Rafael Furcal in the first inning, and that led to a run. But he shut down Miami after that, and reliever Josh Edgin got him out of a sixth-inning jam with a double play.