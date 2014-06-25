C Travis d‘Arnaud was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon and returned to the majors in impressive fashion by lacing a three-run homer in the third inning of the Mets’ 10-1 win over the Athletics. It was the only hit in four at-bats for d‘Arnaud, who earned the promotion by hitting a robust .436 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 15 games for Las Vegas. He was sent to Triple-A on June 7 after hitting .180 in his first 128 big league at-bats of the season. He has four homers and 12 RBIs for the Mets.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to build off the best start of his major league career when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the final game of a brief two-game interleague series against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field. Wheeler threw his first career shutout as well as his first complete game last Thursday, when he allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out eight to lead the Mets to a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins. Wheeler, who hadn’t thrown more than 6 2/3 innings in a start this season or gone beyond seven innings in any of his first 31 starts with the Mets, faced just one batter over the minimum in the gem. This will be Wheeler’s first career start against the Athletics. He is 0-2 with a 6.36 ERA in four interleague starts.

CF Juan Lagares (right intercostal muscle strain) played in his fourth rehab game Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-4 and played all nine innings in center field for Double-A Binghamton. Lagares is 2-for-16 on his rehab, during which he has played two games apiece for Binghamton and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets. The Mets expect Lagares, who hasn’t played in the majors since June 1, to rejoin the team this week. He is hitting .295 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 42 big-league games this season.

RHP Bartolo Colon continued his resurgence Tuesday, when he allowed one run over eight innings as the Mets routed the Athletics, 10-1. Colon gave up just four hits and one walk while striking out eight in winning his sixth straight decision. He is 6-0 with a 1.58 ERA in his last seven starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 5.84 to 3.67. Colon also remained red-hot -- at least by his standards -- at the plate on Tuesday, when he singled in the fourth inning. He has a hit in each of his last two starts, the fourth two-game hitting streak of his career but his first since 2002, when he was pitching for Montreal.

C Taylor Teagarden (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. The curiously timed injury -- Teagarden’s roster spot was filled by C Travis d‘Arnaud, who was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas -- allows the Mets to hang on to both Teagarden and fellow backup C Anthony Recker. Teagarden has no options left and could not be outrighted to the minor leagues. Teagarden split time with Recker while d‘Arnaud was in the minors and hit .200 with one homer and five RBIs in nine games.

RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) began a rehab assignment Tuesday, when he threw two scoreless innings for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets. Gee is expected to need at least two more rehab starts before rejoining the Mets’ rotation. He hasn’t pitched for the Mets since May 10. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 REA in eight starts this year.

