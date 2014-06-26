INF Wilmer Flores was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday night following the Mets’ 8-5 loss to the Athletics. Flores’ exit made room for CF Juan Lagares, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Flores is hitting .225 with one homer and seven RBIs.

CF Juan Lagares (right intercostal strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday night following the Mets’ 8-5 loss to the Athletics. Lagares was scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Wednesday but he was scratched from Double-A Binghamton’s lineup due to wet field conditions. The game was eventually postponed. Lagares, who hasn’t played since June 1, was 2-for-16 in four rehab games, two apiece at Binghamton and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. He is hitting .295 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 42 games for the Mets.

C Kevin Plawecki, the Mets’ top position prospect, had a memorable day Tuesday, when he was promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Las Vegas and learned he was named to Team USA’s roster for the Al-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Minnesota. Plawecki will be joined at the Futures Game by one of his new Las Vegas teammates, RHP Noah Syndergaard. Plawecki, who hit a robust .326 with six homers and 43 RBI in 58 games at Binghamton, will make his debut for Las Vegas on Thursday.

OF Curtis Granderson continued his red-hot June on Wednesday, when he went 3-for-4 with a run scored in the Mets’ 8-5 loss to the Athletics. Granderson is hitting .362 with a .472 on-base percentage this month, during which he has raised his overall average from .198 to .242 and his on-base percentage from .317 to .361. He has also reached base in each of his last 33 games.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will look to continue his recent strong pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Matsuzaka took a hard-luck loss in his most recent appearance last Friday, when he gave up one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 3-2. He is 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA in his last four appearances (three starts). This will be the sixth start of the season for Matsuzaka, who has a 3.18 ERA as a starter and has allowed two runs or less four times. Matsuzaka has never before faced the Pirates, who are one of two teams -- along with the Boston Red Sox, with whom Matsuzaka spent the first six seasons of his career.