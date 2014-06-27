SS Ruben Tejada will start every game through the All-Star break, according to Collins, because the Mets no longer have a backup shortstop after sending Flores to the minors. INF/OF Eric Campbell would fill in at shortstop in an emergency situation.

INF Wilmer Flores was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to open a roster spot for Lagares. Flores was hitting .225 with one homer and 25 games but manager Terry Collins attributed the low batting to the lack of consistent at-bats.

CF Juan Lagares was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Thursday night’s game at Pittsburgh and batted sixth. He went 1-for-4 in a 5-2 loss. Lagares had been out since June 2 with a right intercostal strain. He was hitting .295 with two home runs in 43 games when injured. Lagares went a combined 2-for-16 on a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Coast League and with Double-A Binghamton.

RHP Jacob deGrom (1-4, 3.75) will start Friday night at Pittsburgh. deGrom notched his first major league win in his previous start June 21 at Miami by pitching seven scoreless innings. The win came in the rookie’s eight career starter and no other Mets pitcher had made seven starts at the beginning of his career before notching a victory.

OF Bobby Abreu started in left field as OF Eric Young Jr. was rested and Collins tried to find a way to juggle six outfielders with the return of Lageras. It was Abreu’s first start in six days.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka was the losing pitcher, giving up five runs and five hits in six innings with four walks and four strikeouts. Matsuzaka has a 4.88 ERA in 27 2-3 road innings but a 1.40 mark at home in 25 2-3 innings.

RHP Dillon Gee is scheduled to make his second rehab start Sunday and will pitch for short season Brooklyn. He will be on a 55-pitch limit. Gee, who has been on the disabled list since May 11 with a strained right lat muscle, pitched two scoreless innings Tuesday for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets. The Mets don’t expect him to be activated until at least July 9.