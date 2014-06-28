FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
#Honda Motor Co
June 28, 2014 / 11:43 PM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF/OF Eric Campbell started at third base in Wright’s place and went 1-for-5 in the 3-2 loss in 11 innings to the Pirates. It was the rookie’s second start at third base. Campbell has also made starts at first base and left field.

3B David Wright was scratched from the lineup Friday night at Pittsburgh because of a sore left shoulder. He was scheduled to travel to New York and have an MRI on Saturday. Wright first hurt the shoulder June 13 in a game against Milwaukee at New York while stealing a base.

OF Chris Young got an increasingly rare start against a right-handed pitcher Friday night as he played left field in place of LF Eric Young Jr., and went 0-for-5. Manager Terry Collins said he wanted to get Chris Young back in the lineup after he hit a combined three home runs against Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday amidst reports he was on the verge of being released. Young is hitting just .203 with seven homers in 62 games.

LHP Jonathon Niese (4-4, 2.78) will run his streak of allowing three earned runs or less in starts to 20 games Saturday at Pittsburgh. It is the longest active streak in the major leagues. Niese is 2-1 with a 4.40 ERA against the Pirates in five career starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
