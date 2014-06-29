1B Lucas Duda extended his hitting streak to six games with a first-inning single. He is 8-for-22 (.364) during the streak with eight RBIs, lifting his batting average to .251.

CF Juan Lagares was not in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh. Lagares had played in back-to-back games after being activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday.

INF/OF Eric Campbell started at third base for the second straight day Saturday and went 3-for-4 with two doubles, including one that drove in the game’s first run during a three-run third inning. The rookie had made only one start at third base in his brief major league career until Friday.

RHP Bartolo Colon (8-5, 3.67 ERA) will look to win his seventh straight decision Sunday when he pitches at Pittsburgh. Colon is 6-0 with a 1.58 ERA in seven starts since May 1. He is 4-1 with a 1.22 ERA against the Pirates in six career starts.

3B David Wright’s left shoulder has no structural damage but it does have some inflammation and slight bruising, according to an MRI performed Saturday. Wright will be re-evaluated Monday before the Mets open a three-game series at Atlanta. Wright is on a 10-game hitting streak but is hitting .277 with just six home runs and 41 RBIs in 79 games.

OF Chris Young was not in the lineup for the second time in three days after three home runs in two games Wednesday and Thursday against Oakland. Young went 0-for-5 on Friday night at Pittsburgh to drop his batting average to .203.

LHP Jonathon Niese (5-4) won his second straight start Saturday, allowing three runs and seven hits in six innings while issuing two bases-loaded walks. Before beating Miami on July 22, Niese had gone five starts without a win. He has allowed three runs or less in 20 consecutive starts and has won all three career starts at PNC Park. Niese has pitched at least six innings in seven of his last eight starts and 5 2/3 innings in the other.