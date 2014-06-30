SS Ruben Tejada extended his hitting streak to eight games with his single in the third inning.

RHP Bartolo Colon allowed more than two earned runs to score for the first time since May 12. Dating back to his start May 17 at Washington, Colon was 6-0 with a 1.58 ERA in seven starts before he pitched June 29.

OF Curtis Granderson went 0-for-5 Sunday and finished the four-game series 0-for-17 at the plate. His average dropped from .242 to .227.

2B Daniel Murphy reached the 100-hit plateau with his single in the fifth inning and finished 3-for-5. Murphy now leads the National League with 101 hits and is batting .301 for the season.