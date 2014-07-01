RF Curtis Granderson broke an 0-for-17 slump with a leadoff homer Monday, smashing the third pitch of the game from Braves LHP Alex Wood over the fence in right-center field. It was Granderson’s 11th homer of the season and the 26th time in his career that he had led off a game by going deep. He added a single in the seventh inning and finished 2-for-4.

3B David Wright, sidelined by a bruised left rotator cuff, will remain out through the series against the Braves, but manager Terry Collins said there was “zero” consideration of putting him on the disabled list. Wright is receiving treatment in New York and is expected to be back in the lineup when the Mets open an interleague series with Texas at Citi Field on Friday. Wright, who has a 10-game hitting streak, last played Thursday in Pittsburgh.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, who is 1-2 with a 7.58 ERA in five career outings against the Braves, will start the middle game of the three-game series in Atlanta on Tuesday night. He made one costly mistake in his last start, hanging a slider that Pirates rookie Gregory Polanco smashed for a three-run homer in a 5-2 loss for the Mets. Matsuzaka, who pitched three scoreless innings in relief against the Braves in New York on April 14, is 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA.

RHP Dillon Gee is expected to need just one more rehab outing after working 2 2/3 innings and allowing a run on four hits and a walk for Class A Brooklyn against Staten Island on Sunday. Gee, who pitched two scoreless innings in the rookie Gulf Coast League earlier, threw his targeted 55 pitches. Gee has been on the disabled list since May 14 because of a strained right lat muscle. He was 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in his first eight starts.