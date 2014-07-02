SS Ruben Tejada extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the third inning. His career best is a 14-game streak in 2012. Tejada is batting .351 (13-for-37) during his hitting streak.

C Travis d‘Arnaud has hit safely in seven straight games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. He’s batting .333 (9-for-27) after his single against reliever Jordan Walden in the eighth inning.

RHP Jacob deGrom (1-4, 3.62) will be making his first career start against Atlanta. He received no decision in his last outing, when he threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs against the Pirates, on the heels of his first major league win on June 21. DeGrom will be making his fourth straight road start. Right-handers are hitting .274 but left-handers are batting only .230 against him. With RHP Dillon Gee almost ready to return from the DL, deGrom could be pitching for his place in the rotation.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka was wobbly for his second straight start. The veteran lasted only five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks. It was the second consecutive start in which he’s allowed five runs. His last win over the Braves came in 2007 when he played for the Red Sox. Manager Terry Collins said Dice-K would continue to take his turn in the rotation.

2B Daniel Murphy extended his hitting streak to six games and is now batting .318 (64-for-201) on the road. Murphy hit his sixth homer, his second of the season against a left-handed pitcher. He took Mike Minor deep for a two-run shot in the fifth inning.