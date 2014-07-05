RHP Bartolo Colon will look to bounce back from his first loss in a month-and-a-half when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field. Colon’s six-decision winning streak was snapped in his most recent start on Sunday, when he took the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings as the Mets fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-2. It was the first loss for Colon since May 6. He went 6-0 with a 2.37 ERA in his subsequent eight starts, a stretch in which he lowered his ERA from 5.36 to 3.67. Colon is 20-8 with a 3.47 ERA in 33 career starts against the Rangers. The 20 wins are the most for Colon against one team while the 33 starts are the second-most he has made against an opponent (he has faced Seattle 36 times). Colon earned the win the last time he opposed the Rangers last Sept. 14, when, as a member of the Oakland Athletics, he tossed eight shutout innings in the Athletics’ 1-0 victory.

3B David Wright (left rotator cuff strain) missed his seventh straight game Friday, when the Mets edged the Rangers, 6-5. Wright hoped to be cleared to return after participating in baseball activities prior to Friday’s game, but drenching day-long rains meant he could only hit in the cage and throw on the field. With clear skies forecast for Saturday, Mets manager Terry Collins said Wright will “run, field, hit, catch groundballs and throw to first” before the Mets host the Rangers. Wright is hitting .277 with six homers and 41 RBIs in 79 games.

RHP Carlos Torres saved the Mets once again with yeoman long relief work Friday night, when he threw 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball in the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Rangers. The Mets led 4-3 when Torres left but he lost a chance at the win when RHP Jeurys Familia allowed the game-tying run in the seventh. Torres was pressed into duty when LHP Jonathon Niese left after being hit in the back by a line drive with one out in the first. It was the second time in less than a month that Torres has thrown at least four innings in relief of a starter who lasted an inning or less. He earned the win on June 15, when he relieved ill RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka to start the second inning and threw four innings of one-run ball in the Mets’ 3-1 victory over San Diego. Torres is the first Mets pitcher since Darren Oliver in 2006 to throw at least four innings in multiple relief appearances. Torres is 3-4 with a 3.09 ERA in 40 relief outings this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese (lower back contusion) dodged serious injury Friday night, when he was hit in the back by a line drive off the bat of Rangers CF Alex Rios in the first inning of the Mets’ 6-5 win. Niese recovered to throw out Rios, but that would be the only out he’d record. Manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez lifted Niese, who pleaded to stay in the game. X-rays on Niese were negative and he is expected to make his next start as scheduled on Wednesday, though Niese said he would like to start Monday or Tuesday since he only threw 12 pitches on Friday. Niese, who allowed a run and two hits on Friday, is 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 starts.

RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) had a dominant second rehab start for short-season Class A Brooklyn on Friday night, when he gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 over six innings. Gee threw 75 pitches, 52 for strikes. It was the third overall rehab start for Gee, who has a 1.69 ERA and an 18/2 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 10 2/3 innings for Brooklyn and the Mets’ rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. It is unknown if Gee will return to the Mets’ rotation next week or make one more rehab start. Gee, who is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight big league starts this year, hasn’t pitched for the Mets since May 10.