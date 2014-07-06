RHP Zack Wheeler will look to establish some consistency when he takes the mound for the Mets on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field. Wheeler didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start on Monday, when he gave up one run, four hits and five walks while striking out four in 6 1/3 innings of the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. In the two starts before Monday, Wheeler threw his first career shutout (a two-hitter against Miami on June 19) and lasted a career-low two innings (when he gave up six runs against Oakland on June 25). Wheeler has allowed three runs or fewer in consecutive starts just twice this season. He will be making his first career appearance against the Rangers. Wheeler is 0-3 with an 8.72 ERA in five career interleague starts.

3B David Wright returned to the Mets’ lineup Saturday, going 1-for-4 in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers. Wright’s fifth-inning double extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Wright missed the last seven games with a left rotator cuff strain but was cleared to return after hitting, throwing and fielding during a pre-batting practice workout Saturday afternoon. He is batting .277 with six homers and 41 RBIs.

RHP Buddy Carlyle will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas before Sunday’s series finale against the Rangers. Carlyle, who went 1-0 in two games with the Mets earlier this season, is 4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and three saves in 30 games for Las Vegas.

LHP Jonathon Niese (back, shoulder) might be headed for the disabled list. Niese said Friday night -- when he left after throwing just one-third of an inning because he was hit in the back by a line drive -- that he hoped to start twice before the All-Star break, but ESPNNewYork.com reported during the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday that Niese will likely be placed on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. Manager Terry Collins said Saturday night that there will be no determination made until Sunday morning -- when the Mets will recall RHP Buddy Carlyle from Triple-A Las Vegas -- but he said before the game that he was reluctant to pitch Niese on Monday or Tuesday because “ ... he’s talked about some other issues” besides the back bruise. Niese is 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 starts.

RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday. Manager Terry Collins said Saturday afternoon that the Mets would decide Sunday whether Gee would return to the rotation next week or make one more rehab start, but with LHP Jonathon Niese reportedly headed for the disabled list, Gee would appear to be the most likely candidate to fill his spot. Both Niese and Gee pitched Friday. Gee struck out 10 batters in six innings for Class A Brooklyn. It was the third rehab start for Gee, who has a 1.69 ERA and 18/2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in those outings. He was 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts for the Mets before getting hurt after his May 10 outing.