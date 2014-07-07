3B David Wright’s 11-game hitting streak ended Sunday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 8-4 win over the Rangers. Wright’s streak lasted 20 days because he missed seven games due to a left rotator cuff strain. He hit .372 (16-of-43) with eight RBIs during the streak. He is hitting .274 with six homers and 41 RBIs in 81 games.

RHP Buddy Carlyle was officially recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Sunday morning. The Mets announced Saturday night that Carlyle would be recalled before the series finale against the Rangers. Carlyle takes the roster spot of LHP Jonathon Niese, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. It is the second time this season the Mets have recalled Carlyle, who went 1-0 in two games from May 31-June 5. He is 4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and three saves in 30 games for Las Vegas.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will look to snap a two-start slump -- as well as a three-start losing streak -- when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. It will be the second straight start in which Matsuzaka faces the Braves. He took the loss last Tuesday, when he gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings as the Mets fell, 5-4, in Atlanta. Matsuzaka has given up 10 runs over 11 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from 2.68 to 3.72. He is winless in his last five appearances (four starts) since June 10, when he earned the victory by allowing one in six innings against Milwaukee. Matsuzaka is 1-3 with a 7.88 ERA in six appearances (four starts) against the Braves.

2B Daniel Murphy is an All-Star. Murphy was named the Mets’ representative when the National League All-Star team was announced Sunday night. It is the first All-Star appearance for Murphy, who entered Sunday ranked second in the National League with 105 hits. He is hitting .294 with seven homers, 35 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 86 games this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to Saturday. Niese pitched just one-third of an inning Friday, when he appeared to dodge an injury scare when he suffered a bruised back after being hit by a line drive in the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Rangers. But manager Terry Collins said Saturday that Niese had “talked about some other issues.” Niese’s velocity is down two mph this season and Collins said Sunday the Mets had grown concerned over Niese’s spotty command in his last two starts. The Mets hope Niese will miss just one start and return to the rotation following the All-Star break. Niese is 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 starts this season.

RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) appears likely to rejoin the Mets’ rotation on Wednesday. Gee had a successful bullpen session Sunday morning, when the Mets also placed LHP Jonathon Niese on the 15-day disabled list. Gee last pitched for Class A Brooklyn on Friday, the same day Niese last pitched for the Mets, so the Mets can simply activate Gee for Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Gee, who hasn’t appeared in the majors since May 10, is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts.