IF Wilmer Flores earned the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week award for the week of June 30-July 6. Flores has homered in each of his last five games for Triple-A Las Vegas and hit .382 with six homers, 16 RBIs and 12 runs scored in eight games last week. He is hitting .327 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 41 games at Las Vegas. Flores hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 25 games over two stints this season with the Mets.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look for better results in a rematch with the Atlanta Braves when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series at Citi Field. DeGrom opposed the Braves last Wednesday, when he took the defeat after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings in the Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Braves in Atlanta. While deGrom has a solid 3.77 ERA in 10 starts despite a 1-5 record, his ERA in his last six starts is 4.81. He has pitched at least six innings just twice in that span after throwing at least six innings in each of his first four starts. This will be deGrom’s second start against the Braves.

RHP Carlos Torres (right hand contusion) was hit by a line drive Monday night in the 11th inning of the Mets’ 4-3, 11-inning win over the Braves. Torres finished the inning and earned the win, and postgame X-rays were negative. The line drive off the bat of Braves center fielder B.J. Upton was the only hit Torres allowed in his two innings of work. He is 4-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 41 relief appearances this year.

C Taylor Teagarden (strained left hamstring) was eligible to come off the disabled list Monday but has not yet begun playing in rehab games. Teagarden was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 22, the same day starting C Travis d‘Arnaud was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. With Teagarden on the shelf, the Mets are able to keep both him and C Anthony Recker, who is backing up d‘Arnaud. Teagarden is hitting .143 with one homer and five RBIs in nine games.

LHP Jon Niese (left shoulder strain) underwent an MRI Monday that revealed inflammation in his A/C joint. He was prescribed anti-inflammatory medication. Niese went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to Saturday, but manager Terry Collins said he has already penciled Niese into the Mets’ rotation for their first series following the All-Star Break (July 18-20 in San Diego). Niese is 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA -- best among Mets starters -- in 17 starts this season.

RHP Dillon Gee will be limited to 90-95 pitches when he returns to the Mets’ rotation on Wednesday. Gee, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 14 (retroactive to May 11) due to a right lat strain, will be activated prior to Wednesday’s game and take the rotation spot of LHP Jonathon Niese, who went on the 15-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain on Sunday. Gee, who made three rehab starts, is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts for the Mets this season.