1B Lucas Duda continued heating up Tuesday, when he reached base in all five plate appearances in the Mets’ 8-3 win over the Braves. Duda finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two walks. He has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games, a stretch in which he is hitting .327 (17-of-52) with four homers and 12 RBIs and has raised his overall average from .243 to .260. Duda has 13 homers, second on the Mets, and leads the team with 45 RBIs.

RHP Jacob deGrom joined some exclusive company Tuesday, when he struck out 11 batters over seven shutout innings to earn the win in the Mets’ 8-3 victory over the Braves. It was the second 11-strikeout effort in 11 major league starts for deGrom, who is the third pitcher in franchise history -- along with Nolan Ryan and Dwight Gooden -- to have two 11-strikeout efforts in his first 11 starts. DeGrom also became only the second rookie Mets pitcher, and the first since Gooden in 1984, to strike out at least 10 over at least seven shutout innings. The win was just the second of the season for deGrom, who received seven runs of support while in the game after getting just 15 runs of support in his first 10 starts combined. He allowed seven hits and walked none.

OF Curtis Granderson provided the Mets with an early jolt Tuesday, when he hit a leadoff homer to spark the Mets’ 8-3 win over the Braves. The leadoff homer was the fourth of the season for Granderson, who has batted leadoff just 14 times, and the 27th of his career. Granderson finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored and is hitting .279 (17-of-61) with five homers and 10 RBIs over his last 15 games, a stretch in which he has lifted his overall average from .226 to .237. He has a team-high 14 homers and ranks third on the Mets with 42 RBIs.

RHP Dillon Gee will come off the disabled list Wednesday night and make his first major league start in almost exactly two months when he takes the mound for the Mets against the Atlanta Braves in the third game of a four-game series at Citi Field. Gee hasn’t pitched for the Mets since May 10, when he allowed three runs over six innings and didn’t factor into the decision in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He was placed on the disabled list four days later with a right lat strain and originally hoped to miss only two turns through the rotation. But Gee aggravated the injury during his first attempted bullpen session. He returns to the Mets after compiling a 1.69 ERA in three rehab starts. Gee was in the midst of the best stretch of his career when he got hurt (3-1 with a 1.36 ERA in his last five starts). Gee is 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA in 12 career starts against the Braves. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Braves last Sept. 4, when he gave up one run over seven innings in the Mets’ 5-2 victory.