C Travis d‘Arnaud continued his hot hitting Wednesday night, when he hit a two-run homer to cap a three-run seventh inning that lifted the Mets to a 4-1 win over the Braves. The homer was the third in 13 games for d‘Arnaud since his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 24. He has also reached base in all 13 games and is hitting .300 with 10 RBIs and a .340 on-base percentage in that span. D‘Arnaud is now hitting .213 overall, the highest his average has been since May 2.

RHP Gonzalez Germen was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas after Tuesday night’s game. Germen’s demotion made room for RHP Dillon Gee, who was activated Wednesday. Germen, a member of the Mets’ Opening Day roster, is 0-0 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings over 21 appearances for the Mets. He last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three runs in 1/3 inning against the Texas Rangers.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to snap a two-start losing streak when he takes the mound Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. Colon took the loss last Saturday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings vs. the Texas Rangers. Colon has allowed 10 runs over 13 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from 3.67 to 4.04. In five starts against the Braves, Colon is 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA, including 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in two starts this season.

RHP Dillon Gee returned from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and earned the win by throwing seven strong innings in New York’s 4-1 victory over the Braves. Gee, who was pitching for the first time since May 10, allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four. Gee is 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in nine starts this season.