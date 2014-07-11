C Travis d‘Arnaud was moved up to fifth in the batting order Thursday, when he went 1-for-4 in the Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Braves. It marked the fourth time d‘Arnaud batted fifth as a big-leaguer but the first time since last Sept. 3. He batted sixth once in his first 49 starts this year and seventh or eighth in the other 48. The move up in the order came with d‘Arnaud in the midst of his best stretch as a major-leaguer. D‘Arnaud has reached base in all 14 games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 24 and has a hit in 13 of those contests. He is hitting .296 with three homers and 10 RBIs since June 24 and .214 with six homers and 19 RBIs overall.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to continue building consistency -- as well as his mastery of the Marlins -- when he takes the mound Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Citi Field. Wheeler earned the win Sunday, when he gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 6 1/3 innings as the Mets beat the Rangers 8-4. It was the second straight start in which he allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings, which marks just the second time this season he permitted one run or none in consecutive starts. Wheeler had his best start as a major-leaguer the last time he faced the Marlins on June 19, when he threw a three-hit shutout in the Mets’ 1-0 win. Wheeler is 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four career starts against the Marlins, including 1-0 with an 0.43 ERA in three starts this year.

3B David Wright drove in the Mets’ lone run Thursday, when his third-inning single brought home OF Eric Young in a 3-1 loss to the Braves. Wright, who finished 1-for-2 with two walks, has at least one hit in 15 of his past 16 games, a stretch in which he is hitting .344 (21-of-61) with three homers and 11 RBIs.

RHP Carlos Torres pitched for the first time in three days, throwing a scoreless inning against the Braves. He was struck in the right hand by a line drive Monday.

LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) threw Thursday for the first time since going on the 15-day disabled list Sunday (retroactive to Saturday). Due to the All-Star break, Niese is expected to miss only one start before returning to the Mets’ rotation once play resumes. Niese is 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 starts this season.