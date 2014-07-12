1B Lucas Duda launched a mammoth two-run homer Friday in the Mets’ 7-1 win over the Marlins. Duda’s third-inning blast landed in the second deck in right field. He barely missed another two-run homer in the seventh, when his shot to center was caught on the warning track. The homer was the 14th of the season for Duda, tying him for the team lead with OF Curtis Granderson, while the RBI extended his team lead to 48. Duda is hitting .322 (19-for-59) over his last 18 games, a stretch in which he’s raised his average from .239 to .257.

RHP Zack Wheeler thrived on the mound and at the plate Friday, when he earned the win by allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the Marlins, 7-1. Wheeler (5-8) has allowed one run in each of his last three starts, a stretch of 19 1/3 innings in which he has gone 2-0 while lowering his ERA from 4.45 to 3.90. Wheeler also delivered an opposite field RBI double -- and missed a homer by less than five feet -- during the Mets’ two-run second inning.

LHP Scott Rice, who is on the disabled list at Triple-A Las Vegas, has been diagnosed with a bone spur in his left elbow. ESPNNewYork.com reported Friday that Rice -- who hasn’t pitched for Las Vegas since June 23 -- will decide over the next few days if he will pitch through the injury or undergo surgery. Rice was 1-3 with a 5.93 ERA in 32 games for the Mets before he was optioned to Las Vegas on June 11.

3B David Wright continued his torrid hitting Friday, when he went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer in the Mets’ 7-1 win over the Marlins. The four hits tied a career-high for Wright, who singled in the first and third, hit a long homer to left in the fifth and singled in the seventh for his 19th four-hit game. Wright is hitting .385 (25-of-65) in his last 17 games, a stretch in which he has raised his overall average from .262 to .285. He has eight homers and 46 RBI in 86 games.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will look to build on his best start of the year when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Matsuzaka didn’t factor into the decision against the Braves on Monday despite throwing seven shutout innings in which he allowed six hits and two walks while striking out three in the Mets’ 4-3, 11-inning win. He exited with a 2-0 lead before a trio of relievers gave up three runs in the eighth. It was the first time Matsuzaka has thrown at least seven shutout innings since his final start of the 2013 season last Sept. 25, when he blanked Cincinnati over 7 2/3 innings. Matsuzaka is 1-1 with a 3.79 ERA in five career games (three starts) against the Marlins, including 0-1 with a 4.05 in three games (one start) this year