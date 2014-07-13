RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) began a rehab assignment on July 12 when he threw a perfect inning for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets. Hefner began throwing off a mound on June 10. He is hoping to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery) began a rehab assignment Saturday when he threw a perfect inning for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets. It was the first game action for Hefner since last Aug. 9. He was placed on the disabled list the next day with a partial tear of his UCL and underwent surgery on Aug. 28. Hefner hopes to pitch for the Mets this season. He went 4-8 with a 4.34 ERA in 24 games (23 starts) last season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to win consecutive starts for the first time as a major leaguer when he takes the mound Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. DeGrom picked up his second career win Tuesday when he allowed seven hits and no walks while striking out 11 in seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. It was the second time in 11 starts that deGrom has struck out 11 batters, a feat performed by only two other rookie pitchers in Mets history -- Nolan Ryan and Dwight Gooden. This will be deGrom’s second career start against the Marlins. He notched his first big league win the first time he opposed the Marlins on June 21 when he threw seven shutout innings to lead the Mets past Miami 4-0.

LHP Blake Taylor was promoted this week from the rookie-level Gulf Coast League to Class A Kingsport. Taylor, whom the Mets acquired from Pittsburgh on June 15 as the player to be named in the trade that sent 1B Ike Davis to the Pirates on April 18, was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three games with the GCL Mets, for whom he allowed one hit and seven walks while striking out 10 in 10 2/3 innings. He was the Pirates’ second-round pick in the 2013 draft.

RHP Chris Young is scheduled to make his third start against the A’s this season when the Mariners host Oakland on Sunday afternoon. Young is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his first three appearances, including one stint out of the bullpen, against Oakland this year.

C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment Saturday when he went 0-for-1 with a walk while serving as the DH for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets. Teagarden was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 24. Before getting hurt, he hit .143 with one homer and five RBIs in nine games for the Mets.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka produced a throwback effort Saturday when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing four runs, four hits and four walks while striking out 10 in six innings of the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Marlins. The strikeouts were the most in a game for Matsuzaka since he whiffed 10 for the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 4, 2007. In addition, Matsuzaka threw 120 pitches Saturday, his most since he threw 120 for the Red Sox on Sept. 14, 2007. Matsuzaka is 3-3 with a 3.55 ERA in 26 games (nine starts) for the Mets this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) is scheduled to throw Sunday. It will be the second throwing session for Niese since he went on the disabled list July 6 (retroactive to July 5). Manager Terry Collins said Saturday that the Mets will have a better idea after Sunday whether Niese can return to the rotation immediately after the All-Star Break. Niese is 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 starts this season.