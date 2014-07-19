C Travis d‘Arnaud celebrated his return to Petco Park -- he made his Major League debut at the Padres home last Aug. 17 -- with the second three-hit game of this season and his career. He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. D‘Arnaud is hitting .318 (21-for-66) with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 17 games since returning from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 24. He was hitting only .180 (23-for-128) with three homers and nine RBIs in 39 games before being optioned to Las Vegas on June 6. He has reached base in 16 of 17 games since his return.

RHP Jeurys Familia pitched a perfect inning Friday to pick up the win. Familia (2-3, 2.02 ERA) has allowed one earned run over his last 16 2/3 innings dating back to June 12 for a 0.54 ERA. He has allowed six earned runs in his last 40 games (40 1/3 innings) since April 25 for a 1.34 ERA.

RHP Bartolo Colon said after Friday night’s game that he didn’t feel well during his first ever appearance at Petco Park. Colon allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings in his tied for second-shortest outing of the season. After retiring the first eight hitters he faced and giving up only one hit in four innings, Colon gave up all four runs in the fifth. He is 2-2 lifetime against the Padres with a 2.69 earned run average in five career starts.

RF Curtis Granderson was 2-for-4 with a walk, a steal and two runs scored Friday. He is hitting .304 (17-for-56) over his last 14 games with three doubles, four homers and eight RBIs. He has also drawn six walks.