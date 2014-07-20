FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
July 20, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Travis d‘Arnaud singled in four at-bats and also reached base on an error Saturday. He has reached base in 17 of his last 18 games and hit safely in 16 of those, going 22-for-70 (.314).

RF Curtis Granderson was 1-for-4 and is hitting .300 (18-for-60) in his last 15 games dating to June 30.

RHP Buddy Carlyle struck out one Padres hitter in a scoreless inning Saturday night. Carlyle pitched one game for the Padres in 2001. He is the only current active major leaguer who was a teammate of Padres Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, who died recently at age 54.

RHP Dillon Gee struck out a season-high eight Padres on Saturday night. But he also allowed solo homers to 1B Yasmani Grandal and RF Will Venable after giving up only one homer in his first six starts. The Padres snapped his three-game winning streak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.