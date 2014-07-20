C Travis d‘Arnaud singled in four at-bats and also reached base on an error Saturday. He has reached base in 17 of his last 18 games and hit safely in 16 of those, going 22-for-70 (.314).

RF Curtis Granderson was 1-for-4 and is hitting .300 (18-for-60) in his last 15 games dating to June 30.

RHP Buddy Carlyle struck out one Padres hitter in a scoreless inning Saturday night. Carlyle pitched one game for the Padres in 2001. He is the only current active major leaguer who was a teammate of Padres Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, who died recently at age 54.

RHP Dillon Gee struck out a season-high eight Padres on Saturday night. But he also allowed solo homers to 1B Yasmani Grandal and RF Will Venable after giving up only one homer in his first six starts. The Padres snapped his three-game winning streak.