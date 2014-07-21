RHP Zack Wheeler allowed one run in a fourth straight start Sunday in San Diego, where he gave up one run on eight hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings. In fact, Wheeler has allowed one run or less in four of his last five starts around giving up a season-high six runs in two innings in his shortest outing of the season on June 25 against Oakland. Wheeler has a 1.62 ERA over his last six road starts. In his only previous outing at Petco Park, Wheeler struck out a career-high 12 last Aug. 15.

RHP Jeurys Familia allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Sunday. He has allowed one run over 17 2/3 innings dating back to June 12 -- a 0.51 earned-run average. Dating back to April 25, Familia has allowed six earned runs in 42 1/3 innings covering 40 appearances (a 1.28 ERA).

3B David Wright’s game-tying single with two out in the eighth inning Sunday gives him 16 RBIs in his last 22 games. The Mets are 13-7 over Wright’s last 20 starts.

RHP Buddy Carlyle was designated for assignment after Sunday’s game, clearing a roster spot for Monday’s starter, LHP Jon Niese. Carlyle went 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in five appearances for the Mets this season. He threw a scoreless inning Sunday at San Diego.

2B Daniel Murphy broke up RHP Odrisamer Despaigne’s bid for a no-hitter with a two-out double in the eighth inning Sunday. Murphy ranks eighth this season with a .304 road batting average this season. “I thought all along today that if anyone was going to get the first hit against Despaigne, it was going to be Murphy,” said Padres manager Bud Black. “He was having good swings, seeing the ball better than some other Mets.”

LHP Jon Niese will come off the disabled list to pitch the opener of a three-game series in Seattle Monday. Niese has been on the disabled list since July 5 with a left shoulder strain. Niese has been battling shoulder and elbow soreness and has been limited to 17 starts. He is 5-4 this season with a 2.96 earned-run average.