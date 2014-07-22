C Travis d‘Arnaud had hits in each of his first two at-bats Monday, and he appeared like he might keep the hot bat going when he took Seattle reliever Dominic Leone deep in the sixth inning. D‘Arnaud’s fly ball went over the left field fence, only to be caught by jumping Mariners LF Dustin Ackley for the second out of the inning.

RHP Jacob deGrom went into the All-Star Break on a high note, having won back-to-back games while allowing just one run over 14 innings. He has won three of his past four decisions after starting out the season with an 0-4 record. DeGrom is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game at Seattle.

3B David Wright made his big-league debut 10 years ago Monday. He honored the occasion by driving in the Mets’ first run of the night with an RBI single in the third inning. Wright went 2-for-5 in the 5-2 loss to Seattle.

LF Chris Young came out of Monday’s game in the eighth inning after straining his left calf. He went 1-for-3 with a walk before he came out.

RHP Buddy Carlyle was solid in his five relief appearances with the Mets this season, going 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA, but it wasn’t enough to keep his job. Carlyle was designated for assignment after Sunday’s game, clearing a roster spot for LHP Jonathan Niese, Monday’s scheduled starter.

LHP Jonathan Niese was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Monday’s game. He suffered the loss in a 5-2 defeat at Seattle but said afterward that his arm felt “fine.” Niese allowed four runs off 11 hits, snapping a streak of 21 consecutive starts in which he had held opponents to three earned runs or fewer. He threw 93 pitches in his first start since July 4.